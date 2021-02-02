Nebulas Reaches Market Cap of $19.78 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Nebulas has a market cap of $19.78 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000954 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00064996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.17 or 0.00840004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00047088 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.70 or 0.04809702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00034794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00014391 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,537,736 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,002,214 tokens. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.