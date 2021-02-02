Needham & Company LLC Increases Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $100.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

FN stock opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $87.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

