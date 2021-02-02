Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) shares rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 2,468,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,182,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

NVCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Neovasc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Get Neovasc alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $37.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neovasc Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neovasc by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.