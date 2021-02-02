Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Shares Up 9%

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)’s stock price shot up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.56. 859,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 482,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $314.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.42). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The company had revenue of $37.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 66,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $225,841.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antony C. Ball purchased 545,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $1,940,502.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,164,402 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.