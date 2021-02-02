NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Position Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 398.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,048,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637,203 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of NetEase worth $196,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 3,432.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 103,845 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NetEase by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 22,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,938,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

NetEase stock opened at $118.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $128.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.80.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

