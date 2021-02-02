Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Decreased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.5% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB reissued a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix stock traded up $13.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $552.56. The company had a trading volume of 87,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178,563. The firm has a market cap of $244.12 billion, a PE ratio of 87.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $525.72 and a 200 day moving average of $505.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

