NETSTREIT Corp.’s (NYSE:NTST) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 9th

NETSTREIT’s (NYSE:NTST) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, February 9th. NETSTREIT had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

NTST stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,464,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,765,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,328,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,838,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

