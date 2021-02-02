Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0148 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NML traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 639,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,835. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.