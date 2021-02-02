Neumark (NEU) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,321.00

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Neumark has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $5,321.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neumark has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Neumark token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00066706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00834186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1,717.51 or 0.04751736 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00035528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark (NEU) is a token. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 66,275,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,757,907 tokens. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

