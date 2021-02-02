Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $125.50 million and $3.17 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00048711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00143870 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00066286 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00255830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00064452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00037416 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 125,686,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,686,225 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.