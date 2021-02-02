Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVRO. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Nevro from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

NVRO opened at $163.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.05. Nevro has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $120,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Nevro by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

