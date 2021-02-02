New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading 5.7% Higher

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.85 and last traded at $47.34. 514,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 598,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. 38.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.