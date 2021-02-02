New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Down 8.7%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s share price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.89. 9,958,446 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 8,873,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGD. Raymond James boosted their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC downgraded New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

