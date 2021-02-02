New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Flowserve worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 56.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of FLS opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $49.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

