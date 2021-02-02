New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of The Chemours worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the third quarter worth about $6,859,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in The Chemours by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 673,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,658 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 492,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 795.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CC opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $29.37.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CC. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

