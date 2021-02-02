New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,203 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,022,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,203 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Marathon Oil worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after buying an additional 2,188,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,983,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 728,567 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,303,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 506,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Barclays raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.53.

NYSE MRO opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $12.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

