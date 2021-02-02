New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,300 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.26% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.