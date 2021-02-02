Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:PNCRF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNCRF) rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 16,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the average daily volume of 4,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53.

Newcore Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PNCRF)

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and junior mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds a 100% interest in the Enchi gold project located in southwest Ghana. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.