Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Trading Up 14.4%

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) traded up 14.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $7.94. 3,000,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 907,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.30 million. Analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

