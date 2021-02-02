News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,868 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in News by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of News by 16.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of News by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in News during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

NWS stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. News Co. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of News stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

