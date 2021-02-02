News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,036 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of News by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 715,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in News by 1,359.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in News by 294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in News by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 86,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of News by 32.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,600,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after acquiring an additional 394,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

