Newscrypto (NWC) Market Cap Achieves $18.86 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $18.86 million and approximately $744,706.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00144117 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00067005 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00258303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00064845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00037620 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

Newscrypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

