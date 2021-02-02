Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.64

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.64 and traded as high as $21.49. Newtek Business Services shares last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 282,901 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEWT. TheStreet downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Newtek Business Services by 61.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

