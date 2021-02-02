Newton Coin Project Market Capitalization Tops $37,543.16 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 154.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $37,543.16 and approximately $5.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

