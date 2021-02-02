Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $11.12

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $13.38. Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.87.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

