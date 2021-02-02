Nexo Price Up 38.5% Over Last 7 Days (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. One Nexo coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002776 BTC on major exchanges. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $556.41 million and $18.27 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00065242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.66 or 0.00837114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00047053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.45 or 0.04800553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00034984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

