NEXT Reaches Market Cap of $11.51 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $11.51 million and $13,520.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000784 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00421905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003631 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

