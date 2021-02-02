NextDAO Tops One Day Volume of $951,246.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. NextDAO has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $951,246.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NextDAO has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One NextDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00144117 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00067005 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00258303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00064845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00037620 BTC.

NextDAO Token Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,822,818,014 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,782,585,905 tokens. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

NextDAO Token Trading

NextDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

