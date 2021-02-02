NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 388.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after buying an additional 1,948,406 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 617,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,620,000 after buying an additional 433,341 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 22,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE stock opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $160.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

