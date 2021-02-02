NFTLootBox (LOOT) One Day Volume Tops $566,932.00

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 63.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $778,034.91 and $566,932.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox token can now be bought for about $34.43 or 0.00096258 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00140519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00065454 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00253653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00063070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00037065 BTC.

NFTLootBox Token Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

NFTLootBox Token Trading

NFTLootBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.