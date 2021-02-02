NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Trading 5.9% Higher

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $26.92. 241,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 434,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,375 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,812,000 after purchasing an additional 934,972 shares during the period. Svennilson Peter boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 18,017,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,665,000 after acquiring an additional 310,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after acquiring an additional 158,965 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,611,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 88,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

