NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,404 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE traded up $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.75. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $219.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

