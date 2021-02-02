NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.2% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NKE traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $219.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.75. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

