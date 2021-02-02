Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) versus Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Head to Head Review

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 0.14% 6.18% 1.66% Nikola N/A -31.78% -24.67%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Nikola, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 2 1 3 0 2.17 Nikola 0 5 3 0 2.38

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.96%. Nikola has a consensus price target of $35.86, suggesting a potential upside of 53.96%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Volatility & Risk

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Nikola’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiat Chrysler Automobiles $121.18 billion 0.25 $7.42 billion $3.05 5.05 Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Summary

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles beats Nikola on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand. The company also provides cast iron components for engines, gearboxes, transmissions and suspension systems, aluminum cylinder heads, and engine blocks under the Teksid brand; and designs and produces industrial automation systems and related products for the automotive industry under the Comau brand name. In addition, it provides retail and dealer financings, and leasing and rental services; and factoring services. The company sells its products directly, or through distributors and dealers in approximately 130 countries. The company was formerly known as Fiat S.p.A. and changed its name to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in October 2014. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

