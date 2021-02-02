Nimiq 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.14 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $35.61 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,034.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.97 or 0.04229236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.05 or 0.00421967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.39 or 0.01211040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.68 or 0.00504196 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.00425884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00263367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00021631 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,981,925,025 coins and its circulating supply is 7,238,175,025 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

