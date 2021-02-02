Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.80

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.80 and last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 1136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.9446 per share. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.