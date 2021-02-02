Niobay Metals Inc. (NBY.V) (CVE:NBY) Trading 2.4% Higher

Niobay Metals Inc. (NBY.V) (CVE:NBY) traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. 124,020 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 95,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$59.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66.

Niobay Metals Inc. (NBY.V) Company Profile (CVE:NBY)

Niobay Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mining properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium and tantalum deposits. Its principal asset is a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project that covers an area of 2,530 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in the Province of Ontario, Canada.

