Niobio Cash (NBR) Tops One Day Volume of $569.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 93.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 103.3% against the U.S. dollar. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $92,609.05 and $569.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 152.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

