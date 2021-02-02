Niobio Cash Reaches Market Cap of $47,664.33 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $47,664.33 and $12.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 94.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

