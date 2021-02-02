Niobium Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $187,365.91 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 101.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $187,365.91 and approximately $6.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00066790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.57 or 0.00828883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.47 or 0.04652440 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00035507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014809 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

NBC is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

