Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 578.5 days.

NPEGF remained flat at $$23.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100. Nippon Electric Glass has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glasses for solar cells; glass fibers; glasses for optical devices and electronic devices; and coating thin films.

