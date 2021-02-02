Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 578.5 days.
NPEGF remained flat at $$23.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100. Nippon Electric Glass has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45.
Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile
