Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 22,390 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 203.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Nabors Industries worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 214.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,547 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries stock opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $119.25. The stock has a market cap of $541.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.