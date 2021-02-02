Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,870 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

ALNY stock opened at $149.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.55 and a 200-day moving average of $139.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The business had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

