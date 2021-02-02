Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,791 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

EDIT stock opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

