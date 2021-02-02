Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 90.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

CNA opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

