Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 215.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total value of $338,945.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,389.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,674 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LECO stock opened at $115.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $125.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.88 and a 200-day moving average of $105.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Longbow Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

