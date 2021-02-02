Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 73.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

TREX stock opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

