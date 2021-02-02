Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,016 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $142,450.00. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHP opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $91.56. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

