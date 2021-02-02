Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of National Health Investors worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 44,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average of $63.68. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NHI. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

