Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $250,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.0% during the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 159.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 109,754 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.